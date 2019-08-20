Public invited to fall listening sessions on university president search

Members of the NU community and public are encouraged to attend a series of listening sessions in early September to share their input on the search for the next president of the University of Nebraska.

The listening sessions, which will take place Sept. 3 through Sept. 9 across the four NU campuses, will be hosted by the Board of Regents together with the executive firm AGB Search. Feedback provided by faculty, staff, students, alumni and members of the public at the sessions will help refine the criteria by which the Presidential Search Advisory Committee screens and evaluates candidates.

The fall sessions follow an initial series of listening sessions in June intended to gather input on the qualities and characteristics that NU stakeholders hope to see in the next president. Feedback from the June sessions, together with input from the 23-member Presidential Search Advisory Committee, helped inform the development of a leadership profile now being used to attract candidates.

In a joint statement, Board of Regents Chairman Tim Clare of Lincoln and Vice Chairman Jim Pillen of Columbus said: “We hope Nebraskans will take advantage of this opportunity to help guide what we believe is a critical leadership search for our university and state.

“The feedback we’ve received so far has had a significant impact. We’re grateful to the many stakeholders who have engaged up to this point, and we look forward to hearing from many more throughout the process.”

Details on the listening sessions follow. While sessions are generally targeted to specific stakeholder groups, all sessions are open to all members of the University of Nebraska community and public.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Tuesday, Sept. 3, Nebraska Union Auditorium, 1400 R St.

8 to 9 a.m.: Open session

9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Student session with UNL Regent Emily Johnson

11 a.m. to Noon: Staff/administrator session

12:30 to 1:30 p.m.: Alumni/community session

2:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Faculty session in conjunction with UNL Faculty Senate meeting

University of Nebraska Medical Center

Tuesday, Sept. 3, Truhlsen Campus Events Center, 619 S. 42nd St.

9 to 10 a.m.: Alumni/community session

10:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Staff/administrator session

Noon to 1 p.m.: Student session with UNMC Regent Keith Ozanne

1:30 to 2:30 p.m.: Open session

Monday, Sept. 9, Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center Conference Room, ground level

5 to 6 p.m.: Faculty session in conjunction with UNMC Faculty Senate meeting

University of Nebraska at Omaha

Wednesday, Sept. 4, College of Public Affairs and Community Service Collaboration Space, Rooms 132 and 132D, 6320 Maverick Plaza

9 to 10 a.m.: Open session

10:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Staff/administrator session

Noon to 1 p.m.: Student session with UNO Regent Aya Yousuf

2 to 3 p.m.: Faculty session in conjunction with UNO Faculty Senate Executive Committee meeting

3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Alumni/community session

University of Nebraska at Kearney

Thursday, Sept. 5, Nebraskan Student Union, Antelope Room, 1013 W. 27th St.

7 to 8 p.m.: Faculty session in conjunction with UNK Faculty Senate meeting

Friday, Sept. 6, Nebraskan Student Union, Room Ponderosa A, 1013 W. 27th St.

9 to 10 a.m.: Open session

10:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Staff/administrator session

Noon to 1 p.m.: Student session

1:30 to 2:30 p.m.: Alumni/community session

Individuals who are unable to attend any of the listening sessions are invited to submit feedback to presidentsearch@nebraska.edu.

The next president will succeed Interim President Susan Fritz, who was formally installed on Friday following the departure of President Emeritus Hank Bounds.