Public Service Commission welcomes FCC tour to Nebraska

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska Public Service Commission is pleased to welcome the Chairman of the FCC and members of the agency’s Consumer Affairs and Outreach Division for their Rural tour to Nebraska during the week of September 16. The FCC tour will also make several stops in Kansas during the same time period.

“We know Nebraska residents have questions when it comes to telecommunications issues,” said Commission Chair Mary Ridder. “We are pleased the FCC is willing to make itself available to hear their concerns and provide information and resources.”

During their tour, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai will join FCC and state leaders for a Town Hall meeting at the Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad Street in Fremont. The Fremont Town Hall meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday, September 18. Topics to be discussed include robocalls, spoofing and other scam alerts, slamming, cramming and other phone bill related issues., the broadcast television transition, protecting mobile devices and how to file complaints and comment with the FCC.

Additional Town Hall Meetings will also be held in Valley and Beatrice. A schedule of events can be found on the FCC website @

https://www.fcc.gov/news-events/events/2019/09/nebraska-and-kansas-rural-tour

Commissioner Ridder said, “We look forward to their visit and encourage anyone with questions to make plans to attend one of scheduled town hall meetings.”

For more information, contact Deb Collins-Media & Communications Mgr. (402) 471-0226 or email deb.collins@nebraska.gov