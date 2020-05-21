Public Testing for COVID-19 Scheduled for Garfield County

Burwell, NE – Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) in coordination with the Nebraska National

Guard and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will be offering COVID-19

testing in Garfield County on Tuesday, May 26th.

The testing will be open to everyone on a first-come-

first-serve basis and will run from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. The drive through testing event will be held at

Burwell Fire Department (917 G Street, Burwell, NE). It is requested that individuals participating wear a

mask to the event if they have one. Testing results are anticipated 3-4 days after collection.

Those in the general public who are exhibiting symptoms (fever, cough, chills, muscle aches, sore throat, congestion, vomiting, or diarrhea), have been exposed to a known COVID-19 positive person or anyone who feels they are at risk are encouraged to participate. Research suggests that 25-50% of people with COVID-19 are unaware they have the virus (asymptomatic).

LBPHD encourages anyone who can be

tested do so to identify those asymptomatic carriers and help slow the spread to our vulnerable

populations and decrease the burden on our healthcare systems.

As of May 20, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. LBPHD has reported 79 positive cases and 1030 negative tests. Loup

Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard,

Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.