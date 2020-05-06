class="post-template-default single single-post postid-459780 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Public Testing for COVID-19 Scheduled for May 9th in Howard County

BY Loup Basin Public Health Department | May 6, 2020
Burwell, NE – Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) in coordination with the Nebraska National Guard, and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will be offering COVID-19 drive through testing in Howard County on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Three hundred (300) tests will be available on a first come, first serve basis. The testing is slated to begin a 9:00 a.m. at the Howard County Fairgrounds (1381 Highway 281, St. Paul, NE). Participants are asked to stay in their vehicle during the testing event.

 

Those who are exhibiting symptoms (fever, cough, chills, muscle aches, sore throat, congestion, vomiting, or diarrhea), have been exposed to a known COVID-19 positive person or anyone who feels they are at risk are encouraged to participate. Wearing a mask to the testing is recommended. Each swab takes less than five minutes to administer and results should be available in 2-3 days.

 

“We want to continue to get a better picture of the level of COVID-19 within our rural communities, which can hopefully be provided by the expanded testing,” stated LBPHD Director, Charles Cone. This is the second round of National Guard Testing to be administered in the LBPHD district. The first round took place on April 21, 2020 in Valley County. Of the 101 individuals tested on April 21, six tests were identified as positive.

 

Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.

 

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
