Purchase 2020 permits beginning Nov. 1

BY Nebraska Game & Parks Commission | October 19, 2019
Purchase 2020 permits beginning Nov. 1

Lincoln, Neb. — Busy schedules around the holidays can make it easy to forget to purchase Nebraska Game and Parks Commission permits for the new year. Nov. 1 is the time to start buying 2020 annual hunting, fishing, fur harvest and park permits.

While buying a permit for yourself, consider purchasing one as a holiday gift for a friend or family member. These permits are valid Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2020.

Age and residency restrictions apply to some permits. Stamps also may be required. For more information on permits, including how to purchase them, visit OutdoorNebraska.org.

