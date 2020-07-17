Pursuit Leads to Arrest in Lincoln County

(NORTH PLATTE, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a Nevada man Thursday on several charges following a pursuit on Interstate 80 in Lincoln County.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. CT, NSP dispatch received a report of a dangerous driver traveling eastbound on I-80 between Paxton and Sutherland. Minutes later, a trooper was able to locate the vehicle, a Nissan Murano. The trooper observed the vehicle failing to maintain its lane and attempted a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the Murano continued driving in a reckless manner, passing several vehicles on the shoulder and maintaining speeds of more than 110 miles per hour. The vehicle exited I-80 at the Hershey exit, at mile marker 164, and began traveling southbound on Hershey Dickens Road.

Another trooper was able to successfully deploy stop sticks to disable the vehicle. The driver was then taken into custody without further incident. The entire pursuit lasted approximately five minutes.

The driver, 25 year old Javier Gonzalez of Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, no operator’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana – less than an ounce, and numerous traffic violations. Gonzalez was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.