North Platte Pursuit Leads to Fiery Crash

Courtesy/Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Fleeing car impacted light pole and City Discount Liquor in North Platte early Friday. 5-22-20.

North Platte, Neb. — On Friday at 2:40 a.m., a Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of 11th and Augusta Avenue in North Platte. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit began. The vehicle was occupied by a lone male occupant who was later identified to be 27 year old William Butrick of North Platte.

The Sheriff’s Office says Butrick broke numerous traffic laws while attempting to evade Deputies at a high rate of speed. The pursuit lead Eastbound on 9th Street where Butrick lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of 9th and Jeffers Street. The vehicle struck a light pole and the City Discount Liquor building. After striking the building. Butrick’s vehicle immediately burst into flames. Butrick was injured and ejected from the accident. He was pulled to safety by Deputies.

The North Platte Fire and Rescue arrived to the scene and put out the fire which had spread to City Discount Liquor building causing damage. Butrick was transported to Great Plains Health where he remained for non-life threating injuries. Drugs and alcohol are suspected and multiple charges are pending. The investigation of the case is ongoing.