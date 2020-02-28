Pursuit through Fields Ends with Arrest in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a North Platte man on several charges following a pursuit Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 1:50 p.m. Thursday, a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a Lincoln Navigator for displaying fictitious license plates near 14th and Buffalo streets in North Platte. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed to the west. The trooper initiated a pursuit as the vehicle then turned north out of North Platte.

The Navigator then drove through two corn fields before coming to a stop near the Buffalo Bill Campground. The driver then fled on foot, but was quickly apprehended by troopers.

The driver, Rickey Russell, 53, of North Platte, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer, fictitious license plates, driving under suspension, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had an active Lincoln County warrant. Russell was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.