Quinn pleads not guilty to 15 charges in child sex trafficking case

BY Dave Schroeder | September 2, 2020
RRN/ William "Billy" Quinn at hearing in Furnas County District Court in March 2020.

 

An Oxford man has waived hearings in Furnas County District Court Tuesday on new charges filed in a Sex Trafficking of a Minor investigation. An attorney for fifty-six-year-old William “Billy” Quinn submitted the written documents indicating Quinn pled not guilty to all 15 charges against him. They include:

– Five counts of First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child
– Two counts of Human Sex Trafficking of a Minor
– Three counts of Manufacturing- Visual Depiction of              Sexually Explicit Conduct
– Two counts of Possession- Visual Depiction of                            Sexually Explicit Conduct
– Two counts of Enticement by Electronic                                          Communication Device
– One count of Child Abuse

The charges stem from alleged incidents involving a minor female from June 2019 through January 2020. Some of the charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison. A date for Quinn’s next court hearing in Furnas County District Court was not immediately set.

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
