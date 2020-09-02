Quinn pleads not guilty to 15 charges in child sex trafficking case

An Oxford man has waived hearings in Furnas County District Court Tuesday on new charges filed in a Sex Trafficking of a Minor investigation. An attorney for fifty-six-year-old William “Billy” Quinn submitted the written documents indicating Quinn pled not guilty to all 15 charges against him. They include:

– Five counts of First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child

– Two counts of Human Sex Trafficking of a Minor

– Three counts of Manufacturing- Visual Depiction of Sexually Explicit Conduct

– Two counts of Possession- Visual Depiction of Sexually Explicit Conduct

– Two counts of Enticement by Electronic Communication Device

– One count of Child Abuse

The charges stem from alleged incidents involving a minor female from June 2019 through January 2020. Some of the charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison. A date for Quinn’s next court hearing in Furnas County District Court was not immediately set.