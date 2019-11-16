Quit Tobacco Week offers hope & help

NORTH PLATTE – The week of November 18-22 is Quit Tobacco Week. It is devoted to encouraging people to think about quitting smoking, or using other forms of tobacco or e-cigarettes. Anyone who is ready to quit, can get free help by calling the Nebraska Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669). The service is also available in many languages.

The Nebraska Quitline provides confidential counseling and is available 24 hours a day throughout the year. For a limited time, they will give nicotine replacement therapy products to callers who qualify medically and complete a counseling session. The Quitline is supported by Nebraska Dept. of Health & Human Services, Tobacco Free Nebraska Program.

There is also a free text service for teenagers and young adults who want help quitting e-cigarettes. It is available by texting “DITCH-JUUL” to 88709. The service is provided by Truth Initiative, a non-profit public health organization.

Locally, Community Connections Tobacco Free Lincoln County provides information online at www.CommunityConnectionsLC.org/tflc. Information about e-cigarettes, quitting tobacco, secondhand smoke and other tobacco-related concerns is available.