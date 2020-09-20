Rain helps, but drought conditions persist in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Recent rain has helped ease drought conditions in Nebraska, but not by much. Some areas of northeast Nebraska saw more than 2 inches of rain last week, and other areas got more than an inch.

The Lincoln Journal Star, citing the state Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska, noted that drought conditions are only slightly improved. More than half the state remains in some level of drought this week, although the percentage dropped from almost 56% last week to about 53.4%.

Severe drought dropped from nearly 26% to 23.5%. Extreme drought conditions are now confined mostly to Cuming County.