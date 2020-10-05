Rainbow trout stockings scheduled this fall

LINCOLN, Neb. – Rainbow trout are being stocked in city ponds and state park and recreation area lakes across the state by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. These stockings will enhance fishing opportunities this fall and winter.

Stocking schedules can change on short notice for a variety of reasons. The following is a tentative stocking schedule, including quantities:

Week of Oct. 5 – East Verdigre Creek, Royal – 200 trout; Grabel Pond No. 1, Fort Robinson SP – 1,200; Grabel Pond No. 3, Fort Robinson SP – 400; Laing Lake, Alliance – 1,500; Bridgeport SRA northwest lake – 700; Lake Carter P. Johnson, Fort Robinson SP – 2,500

Week of Oct. 13 – Crystal Cove Lake, South Sioux City – 4,500; Bridgeport SRA northwest lake – 700; North Morrill Pond – 2,000; Middle Morrill Pond – 450; South Morrill Pond – 400; Riverside Park Pond, Scottsbluff, 900; Hitchcock Park Pond, Omaha – 450; Towl Park Pond, Omaha – 300; Holdrege City Lake – 2,000; Fort Kearny SRA Lake No. 6 – 1,200; Curtis golf course pond – 150; Oxford City Lake – 300; Humphrey Pond, Ogallala – 600; TaHaZouka Park Lake, Norfolk – 1,500; Pawnee Park west pond, Columbus – 1,500; Niobrara SP Pond, 1,000; Grove Lake WMA, Royal – 1,500; Standing Bear Lake, Omaha – 3,000; Lake Halleck, Papillion – 1,200; Fremont Lakes SRA No. 2, Fremont, 5,000

Week of Oct. 19 – Steinhart Park Pond, Nebraska City – 800; Weeping Water Park Pond – 1,500; Central Nebraska Veterans Home pond, Kearney – 300; Gracie Creek, Burwell – 1,000; Bessey Pond, Halsey – 600; Auble Pond, Ord – 1,500; Heartwell Park Lake, Hastings – 810; Such’s Lake, Grand Island – 585; Bowling Lake, Lincoln – 400; Holmes Lake, Lincoln – 3,000; CenturyLink Lake, Eugene T. Mahoney SP – 1,500; Optimist Lake, Auburn – 800; Stanton Lake, Fall City – 200; Pawnee City Lake – 300; Humboldt City Park Lake – 600; Melham Park Lake, Broken Bow – 875; Ansley City Pond – 1,000; David City Park Pond – 600; Lake Helen, Gothenburg – 2,000; Windmill SRA Lake No. 2, Gibbon – 600; Plum Creek Park Lake, Lexington – 750; Birdwood WMA, North Platte – 4,000; Benson Park Pond, Omaha – 1,050; Fontenelle Park Pond, Omaha – 1,200; Standing Bear Lake, Omaha – 3,500

Week of Nov. 2 – East Verdigre Creek – 200

Week of Nov. 9 – East Verdigre Creek – 200; Crystal Springs Park middle lake, Fairbury – 1,200

Week of Nov. 16 – East Verdigre Creek – 200

Week of Nov. 23 – East Verdigre Creek – 200

Week of Nov. 30 – East Verdigre Creek – 200

Week of Dec. 7 – East Verdigre Creek – 200; Standing Bear Lake – 3,750; Holmes Lake – 3,000; Bowling Lake – 400; Birdwood WMA – 4,000

Week of Dec. 14 – East Verdigre Creek – 200; CenturyLink Lake – 3,500; Standing Bear Lake – 3,750

Week of Dec. 21 – East Verdigre Creek – 200

Week of Dec. 28 – East Verdigre Creek – 200

The following rainbow trout stockings took place in September:

Week of Sept. 1 – East Verdigre Creek – 200; Ponca SP Pond – 1,500; Lake Ogallala, 4,000; Grove Lake WMA sandpit, Royal – 50

Week of Sept. 7 – East Verdigre Creek – 200; Keller Park SRA No. 4, Brown County – 200; Keller Park SRA No. 5, Brown County – 400

Week of Sept. 14 – East Verdigre Creek – 200; Minnechaduza Creek, Valentine – 500

Week of Sept. 21 – East Verdigre Creek – 200; Elm Creek, Webster County – 500

Week of Sept. 28 – East Verdigre Creek – 200; Bridgeport SRA middle lake – 2,000; White River, Fort Robinson SP – 1,000; Gilbert-Baker WMA Pond, Harrison – 600

Fishing for trout is a great way to introduce children to fishing because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used. A spinning or spin-cast rod and reel with a hook baited with a worm will work well. Add a split shot a couple of feet above the hook and a bobber a couple of feet above the split shot. Spinners, salmon eggs, dough baits and artificial flies also can catch trout.

If you are just getting into fishing and want more details, a helpful resource is Game and Parks’ Going Fishing Guide, available at OutdoorNebraska.gov/howtofish. For information on Fish Stocking, including the dates pf upcoming trout stocking, OutdoorNebraska.gov/ fishstockingreports.

Visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/fishing for more information on fishing in Nebraska.