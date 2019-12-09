Range Safety Officer Training sessions scheduled in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln will host a two-session National Rifle Association (NRA) Certified Range Safety Officer Training this month.

Participants must attend both sessions, Dec. 12 and Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This training develops NRA Certified Range Safety Officers (RSO) with the attitude, skills and knowledge essential to organizing, conducting, and supervising safe shooting activities and range operations. Candidates will learn RSO roles and responsibilities, Range Standard Operating Procedures, range inspection, range rules, range briefings, emergency procedures, and firearm stoppages and malfunctions.

The fee for training is $80. Register at apm.activecommunities.com/ngpc/Activity_Search/423.