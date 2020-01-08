Rayburn sentenced in fatality accident near Overton

An Elm Creek woman will serve 12 months probation and two days in jail in connection with a triple fatality accident in Dawson County. Dawson County Judge Jeff Wightman also ordered Kasey Rayburn to pay a $500 fine along with probation and court costs in a sentence handed down Tuesday. Rayburn, now 38-years-old, previously pled no contest to an amended charge of Driving Under the Influence- .08 blood level and found guilty by the Court. The blood alcohol level was not disclosed at the hearing or in court documents.

The accident occurred about two miles east of Overton on Highway 30 around 2:00am on October 16, 2018. The vehicle Rayburn was driving struck another vehicle. Three passengers in the other vehicle were all pronounced dead at the scene. They included Donald Anderson, 20, of Overton, Karli Michael, 27 of Pontiac, Illinois, and Ziera Nickerson, 18, of Kearney. The driver, Angelique Kampmann and another passenger, Ashley Kemp of Kearney, sustained serious injuries. The State Patrol’s preliminary investigation indicated that alcohol was suspected as a factor in the crash.

At her sentencing, Rayburn offered her apologies the victims and their families. “I don’t wish it upon anyone” she continued, “and I wish I could take back that night.”

Judge Wightman said the charge, as presented by the Dawson County Attorney’s Office, was only for DUI and not DUI-causing death or serious injury. But, he noted DUI was a serious offense and factored that into his sentence. He also considered that she was employed, had no prior alcohol offenses and had completed a substance abuse class. Rayburn’s driver’s license was also revoked for a period of 60 days.

The driver of the second vehicle in the accident, Angelique Kampmann, has pled not guilty to three counts of Manslaughter, DUI- causing serious bodily injury and DUI- .08 blood. A jury trial in her case is set for February 11, 2020 in Dawson County District Court. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for January 24, 2020.