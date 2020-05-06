REALTORS® stepping up in Communities to Help

LINCOLN – In times like these many Nebraskans are ready to help. Secretary of State Bob Evnen expressed appreciation to the Nebraska REALTORS® Association for its support in asking Realtors to step forward as poll workers.

“We as Realtors care deeply about our communities. And we are dedicated volunteers who give back to our communities. So, in the spirit of demonstrating our civic duty I encourage Realtors across the state to participate as polls workers in the Primary Election on May 12”, said Nebraska REALTORS® Association President Steve Coram, of Kearney, Nebraska.

“I am grateful for our community-minded Realtors who desire to fill the role of poll workers in our upcoming primary election May 12,” Secretary Evnen said.

Realtors and others who wish to step up and sign up as poll workers can do so by contacting their county clerks or county election commissioners.

Every polling site will receive kits that include:

At least 2 N95 masks per poll worker

Face shields offered to each poll worker

25 pairs of gloves for poll workers

540 ml bottle of hand sanitizer

A canister of disinfecting wipes

Individual black pens for each voter to keep

Social distancing standards will apply.

Mask available for voters who need them

You can also help by sharing the opportunity with family, friends, neighbors, colleagues and anyone else who may be a good fit. Contact your local county clerk’s or election commissioner’s office by phone or email if you wish to serve as a poll worker.

Make a difference in your community and become a proud poll worker. For county election contact information visit https://sos.nebraska.gov/elections/election-officials-contact-information