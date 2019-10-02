Red Cloud farmer winner of KRVN’s Bringing it Home Ram 1500 pickup!

A farmer near Red Cloud is the winner of KRVN Radio’s 2018 Ram 1500 pickup that was taken around the listening area throughout the summer in a promotion called “Bringing it Home”. Pat Hersh was presented the truck by a crew of KRVN staff members Wednesday afternoon. Hersh registered for the pickup at Rightway Grocery in Franklin. Registration boxes were set-up at participating businesses and KRVN staff took the pickup to county fairs, community festivals and other events starting in May and ending in late September.

Major sponsors of the “Bringing it Home” promotion include Faw’s Garage and Faw Motor Co., Eustis Body Shop, Central Valley Irrigation, Lexington Regional Health Center, Cornerstone Bank, Nebraskaland Tire, Schurrtop Angus & Charlois, CHS and Nutrien Ag Solutions.