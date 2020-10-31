Red Cloud Woman Wins $106,000 Playing Nebraska Pick 5

Lincoln, NE – October 30, 2020 – Krista Henderson of Red Cloud won $106,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery.

Henderson purchased her winning ticket from Casey’s General Store #1583 at 612 N Webster in Red Cloud. Henderson’s ticket contained four quick pick plays for the October 21 drawing, one of which matched the winning combination of 18, 20, 24, 30, 37.

Henderson’s not sure what she’s going to do with her winnings yet, but she told us what she yelled when she saw she’d matched all five numbers.

“I won, I won!”

Nebraska Pick 5 is Nebraska’s unique Lottery game: all the proceeds from Nebraska Pick 5 stay in Nebraska, and all the winning tickets are sold in Nebraska at Nebraska Lottery Lotto game retailers. The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that is not won, are 1 in 501,942 while the overall odds of winning a prize in the game, which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8.

The mission of the Nebraska Lottery is to generate proceeds for good causes while providing quality entertainment options to Nebraskans. Over $793 million has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery began in 1993. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.