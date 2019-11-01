Red Cross Issues Call to Test Smoke Alarms

As people begin to turn back their clocks in preparation for daylight savings time this weekend, the American Red Cross serving Central and Western Nebraska asks everyone to test their smoke alarms.

Rachelle Lipker, Executive Director of the Red Cross of Central and Western Nebraska, states that the threat of home fires – often caused by cooking and heating equipment – increases with the holidays and cold weather.

“Home fires are our community’s most frequent disaster, and we ask everyone to ‘turn and test’ this weekend to help protect your family,” said Lipker. “You can help stay safe by testing your smoke alarms and practicing your escape plan with everyone in your household.”

The Red Cross also recommends installing smoke alarms on every level of your home, testing smoke alarms and replacing batteries if needed, and planning and practicing a home fire escape plan.

For more information, visit redcross.org/homefires or download the free Red Cross Emergency App.