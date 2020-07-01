Red Cross now testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

OMAHA, NEBRASKA (June 15, 2020) — Beginning today and for a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies , providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus .

At the same time, the re continues to be an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood products.

Lexington High School will hold a scholarship blood drive on Monday, July 13 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Parkview Baptist Church. Appointments are strongly encouraged to help promote

responsible social distancing. To make an appointment, call or text Marcus at 746-6529 or visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “ lexingtonminutemen ”

Antibody testing will i ndicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Donations will be tested using

samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing . A positive antibody test result does not confirm

infection or immunity.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. The test has been authorized for emergency

use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“ As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors, ” said Dr. Erin Goodhue , executive medical

director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. “If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help saves lives but also learn about your

potential exposure to COVID- 19.”

The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.

Donation appointments can be made by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting

R ed C ross B l oo d.org , calling 1- 800 -RED CROSS (1 – 800 – 733 -2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Blood drive safety precautions

To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation.