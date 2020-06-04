Red Willow county truck crash results in fatality

Lebanon, Neb. — One person died along with several head of cattle when a westbound pickup hauling a livestock trailer loaded with cattle left Highway 89 between Lebanon and Danbury and struck an embankment. The Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash Monday shortly before 11 a.m. The pickup driver declared dead at the scene was identified as 69 year old Chester Francis of Wilsonville by the Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office, according to Thursday’s online edition of the McCook Gazette.

Red Willow County Chief Deputy Sheriff Joe Koetter (KUTT er) says the pickup became disengaged from the trailer in the crash. Of the cattle being hauled, four were killed in the crash and six were euthanized later. Highway 89 remained open to through traffic during the investigation. The Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office, McCook and Beaver Valley EMS Units, and Nebraska State Patrol responded to the scene.