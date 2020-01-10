Red Willow Multiple Vehicle Accident Sends One to Hospital

At 6:05 pm on Thursday January 9, there was a report of a multi vehicle accident in Red Willow County. At the intersection of Road 380 and Hwy 6-34 a Frenchman Valley pickup pulling a trailer with no taillights was west bound on hwy 6-34. The pickup stopped to turn south on road 380 waiting on east bound, oncoming traffic.

A west bound semi loaded with grain did not see the pickup and trailer and struck the right rear of the trailer,pushing the pickup and trailer into on-coming traffic. The loaded semi swerved around the pickup and trailer, causing to lose control and roll onto the passenger side. The semi landed on part of an SUV that was east bound on the hwy attempting to avoid the collision by going into the south ditch.

The semi was also clipped by an east bound pickup which then went into a building belonging to Country Partners Cooperative.

After all vehicles came to a stop, an east bound pickup couldn’t stop and went into the trailer of the semi. All vehicles were occupied by the driver only and the driver of the SUV was transported to Community Hospital in McCook.