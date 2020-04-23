Reduced Highway Congestion During COVID-19 Not a License to Speed

NSP Issues 100 Citations for Violators Speeding More Than 100 mph

April 23, 2020 (Lincoln, Neb.) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced today

a joint effort with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) to urge drivers to slow down given the large increase

in citations for speeding in excess of 100 mph that coincides with decreased traffic volumes during the

COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 18, when Governor Ricketts first issued the Directed Health Measure (DHM) the NSP

reports issuing 100 citations statewide for speeding more than 100 mph, as compared to 61 during the

same period last year. This increase in citations occurred as the NDOT reported an average decline in

traffic volume on state roads of approximately 35% as compared to the 2016-2018 average. The

greatest traffic volume decline is in the heavily populated area between Lincoln and the Iowa boarder.

This area reported a 44% decline in traffic volume last week.

Nebraska is seeing a similar trend to that of the rest of the country. As traffic slows due to the pandemic,

speed related issues have dramatically risen. Excessive speed and unsafe driving threaten everyone

using the highway system including our most vulnerable, bicyclists and pedestrians.

“Excessive speeding is dangerous, not only for the driver, but also for anyone else on the road,” said

Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers continue to work

across the state to keep Nebraska roads safe. That effort is especially important now with the

tremendous volume of critical supplies, such as food, medical equipment, cleaning supplies, and more

being transported by truck during the pandemic.”

“Reduced traffic on our roads doesn’t give drivers the green light to travel over the speed limit,” NDOT-

Highway Safety Administrator Mark Segerstrom said. “Take the pledge. Raise your right foot, buckle up

and drive safely. We want everyone to arrive home safely to their families following every trip”

Nebraska’s thirty-seven electronic highway signs will also soon display the following safety-related

message:

KEEP NEBRASKA’S WORKERS

SAFE DO NOT SPEED

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nebraska Department of Transportation continues to provide the

general public with a safe and reliable transportation system. The department is maintaining all critical

functions during this emergency, including ensuring roadway access to medical facilities and the

convenient transport of essential goods and services throughout the state. Some non-essential work has

been deferred to limit spread of the COVID-19 virus, but maintenance and construction crews are still

addressing hazards, safety concerns and other critical functions on the highways.

Please “Buckle up, phone down.”

To view the Department of Transportation COVID-19 Traffic Count Dashboard visit:

https://gis.ne.gov/portal/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/4473552a18f34645ad0dede3ae1105ce