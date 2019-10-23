Regents could name top candidate for NU system presidency

The university Board of Regents agenda was amended Tuesday to include what the notice says is the “potential designation of a priority candidate” for the position.
Hank Bounds announced in March that he was leaving the post and state and has since become a professor at the University of South Alabama.
The system president is its overall administrative leader, while the chancellors oversee the operations of the four campuses in Kearney, Lincoln and Omaha.
A 23-member committee worked with a search firm to identify candidates and forward the names of some to the regents.
If regents were to vote for a priority candidate Friday, he or she would then undergo 30 days of vetting by students, faculty, staff and others before the regents could make a final decision.