Registration Now Open for Miss Rodeo Nebraska Clinic

Registrations are now being accepted for the 2020 Miss Rodeo Nebraska Clinic on Saturday, March 28 in North Platte.

The clinic is open to girls ages 12 and older. It is limited to the first 12 to sign up.

The clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the North Platte Community College South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd.

The purpose of it is to teach contestant hopefuls how to compete in a rodeo queen pageant. Throughout the day, they will learn about public speaking, interview techniques, modeling, photogenics, writing a bio and how to select wardrobe colors and styles among other topics.

They will also practice giving a 30-second impromptu speech and will watch a horsemanship presentation.

Participants are asked to take a hat with them as well as an image, either of themselves or someone else, in an outfit that they think best suits their body type.

“The clinic will be set up like a mock pageant,” said Cathy Ewing, clinic co-chair. “The girls will be divided into groups of six, and each will have a mentor to help them through the various judged sessions. At the end of the day, the girls will get a critique sheet from the judges, outlining how they did and offering tips and suggestions for any improvements.”

Former Miss Rodeo Nebraskas and Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraskas will serve as mentors. The judges, some of whom have judged the Miss Rodeo America Pageant, will include Sally Haythorn, president of the MRN Association; Lisa Jamison, Miss Rodeo America 1991; Lori Harding, MRA 2003 and longtime boutique owner and makeup artist Joe Bohac.

There will also be a parent information session during the clinic.

The clinic fee is $200, which includes instruction, handouts, lunch and snacks.

Those interested can RSVP or obtain more information from Cathy Ewing at (308) 530-0590.