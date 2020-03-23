Relief Fund Established to Assist Kearney Area Employees

KEARNEY, NE (March 23rd, 2020) The Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Kearney Area Community Foundation, has set up a Kearney Area Employee Emergency Relief Fund to help those in our community suffering loss and hardship from the COVID-19 outbreak. To show your support for the KAEER (pronounced Care) Fund, click on the link below or go to www.kearneycoc.org/covid19 and click the “Donate” button.

https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=NEDLR4M4HTJLL&

source=url

Derek Rusher, President & CEO of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, said “100% of donations will be used to provide emergency cash to people who have experienced hardship.”

Kearney area employees that would like to apply for a grant can select from the links below and fill out the online form. Approved applicants are eligible for up to $500 every 30 days.

SELECTION CRITERIA USED:

1. Demonstrated hardship and financial need

2. Employment in a business in the Kearney Nebraska area

3. Verification of employment and business status

English Form: https://forms.gle/SsryfT4cLUPciz5Z6

Spanish Form: https://forms.gle/3ugws6W3D56mrmeW8

“What makes Kearney great? It’s the people,” Rusher said. “That’s why we need to take care of our frontline workers and do everything possible to make sure their daily lives don’t get thrown into a complete crisis.”

DONATIONS CAN BE MADE VIA PAYPAL AT KEARNEYCOC.ORG/COVID19 OR CHECKS CAN BE MADE PAYABLE TO:

KAEER FUND C/O KEARNEY AREA COMMUNITY

FOUNDATION.

Please mail to 412 W 48th St Suite #12, Kearney, NE 68845

ALL DONATIONS ARE TAX DEDUCTIBLE AND 100% WILL GO TO EMPLOYEES IN THE KEARNEY AREA