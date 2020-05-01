class="post-template-default single single-post postid-458752 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
In-person worship services in Lexington canceled until end of May | KRVN Radio

In-person worship services in Lexington canceled until end of May

BY Lexington Ministerial Association | May 1, 2020
Home News Regional News
In-person worship services in Lexington canceled until end of May

The Lexington Ministerial Association has come out with a unified statement about restarting church services in Lexington:

“After speaking with local health officials, and realizing that the safety of our parishioners is of paramount importance, the Lexington Ministerial Association is recommending that churches err on the side of caution and wait until at least the end of May to resume in-person worship. All other church events are still covered under the existing Directed Health Measures.”

Rev. Eddie Mariel, LMA President, Rev. John Strackbein, Rev. Rob Kuefner, Rev. Bill Ohlmann, Rev. Erin Dunlavy, Rev. Anne Gahn, Fr. Matt Koperski, Rev. Daniel Sauer, Rev. Albert Otshudi Longe, Rev. Rex Adams.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments