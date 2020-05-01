In-person worship services in Lexington canceled until end of May

The Lexington Ministerial Association has come out with a unified statement about restarting church services in Lexington:

“After speaking with local health officials, and realizing that the safety of our parishioners is of paramount importance, the Lexington Ministerial Association is recommending that churches err on the side of caution and wait until at least the end of May to resume in-person worship. All other church events are still covered under the existing Directed Health Measures.”

Rev. Eddie Mariel, LMA President, Rev. John Strackbein, Rev. Rob Kuefner, Rev. Bill Ohlmann, Rev. Erin Dunlavy, Rev. Anne Gahn, Fr. Matt Koperski, Rev. Daniel Sauer, Rev. Albert Otshudi Longe, Rev. Rex Adams.