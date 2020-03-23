LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Pavement, guardrail and bridge work are scheduled to begin March 30 on a 6-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska. The project runs between the Waco and Utica interchanges. The Nebraska Transportation Department says daytime work will include repair of four bridges. Lane closures are expected through April. There also will be a 12-foot width restriction.
Repairs set on 6-mile stretch of I-80 in eastern Nebraska
