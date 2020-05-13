(Audio) Reynolds nominated for seat on Dawson County Board

Dawson County, Neb. — Rod Reynolds received the nod in Tuesday’s Primary Election for the 5th District seat on the Dawson County Board of Commissioners over incumbent Butch Hagan. The two Lexington men, both Republicans, had a similar race four-years ago, with Hagan emerging as the winner. Reynolds tells the Rural Radio Network that being on the board brings on the challenge of a budget and a big responsibility…

Reynolds says the county’s many miles of roads, ditches and other infrastructure are another challenge, but he looks forward to it. Reynolds received 184 votes to 161 for Hagan. Reynolds’ name will appear on the November ballot as the Republican nominee.