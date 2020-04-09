Ricketts Announces New Statewide DHM’s during Thur. Briefing; Closing Salons, Tattoo Parlors

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced some sweeping changes today during his daily COVID-19 media briefing, including a statewide DHM that will shut down hundreds of Nebraska businesses for several weeks.

He says the latest models show that the virus will peak in Nebraska later this month, and signed a proclamation to keep 21 Days to Keep Nebraska Healthy.

Ricketts highlighted the six rules to keep Nebraska healthy- Stay Home, Practicing Social Distancing, Shop Alone, Help Kids Socially Distance, Help Older Nebraskans, Exercise at Home.

Ricketts also announced that he’s rolling out a new Directed Health Measure that will close all hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors, gentlemen’s clubs for the foreseeable future.

Ricketts then began fielding questions from the media

More videos coming shortly