Ricketts: April will be another ‘tough month’ for Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. – Gov. Pete Ricketts has extended Nebraska’s statewide restrictions on social gatherings until at least April 30 and urged residents to brace for another “tough month” in April, when the number of new coronavirus cases is expected to peak. Ricketts said Monday that state health officials predict that the number of cases will continue to increase until mid- to late-April before it gradually declines. He implored residents to continue following the state’s “social distancing” requirements, including a 10-person limit on gatherings. State officials have imposed even tougher restrictions on some hard-hit counties that include Omaha, Lincoln and other population centers.