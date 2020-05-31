Ricketts blasts Minneapolis officer’s handling of Floyd

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-464572 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | May 31, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is blasting a white Minneapolis police officer’s handling of George Floyd, the black man whose death has triggered racially charged protests throughout the nation.

Ricketts says Derek Chauvin’s actions are an egregious violation of Floyd’s rights, and he says the now-fired officer who placed a knee on Floyd’s neck should be charged and tried. Ricketts says the incident reflects poorly on law enforcement and creates more distrust between police and communities of color, and he’s encouraging protesters to express their anger peacefully.

Nebraska has already seen small but vocal gatherings in Omaha and Lincoln, and more are expected this weekend.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
