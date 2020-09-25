class="post-template-default single single-post postid-487251 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Ricketts hails new tuition benefits for Nebraska Guard | KRVN Radio

Ricketts hails new tuition benefits for Nebraska Guard

BY Associated Press | September 25, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Gov. Pete Ricketts is lauding a new law that will help Nebraska National Guard members save some money when they attend a state university of college. The law passed earlier this year will increase the amount of undergraduate tuition assistance for Guard members from 75% to 100% of the cost. It also will expand the program to include 50% tuition assistance for graduate programs. Ricketts praised the work of the Guard during a ceremonial bill signing at the Capitol. He pointed to the Guard’s response to last year’s record floods in Nebraska and its help this year in testing residents for the coronavirus.

