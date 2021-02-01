Ricketts in quarantine after possible coronavirus exposure

Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is self-isolating from the public after he was exposed to a person over the weekend who showed symptoms of the coronavirus.

Ricketts says he was near the person for longer than 15 minutes on Saturday. He had been scheduled Monday to participate in the Governor’s Annual Wellness Walk around the Capitol to promote fitness, but spoke to reporters instead through a video-conferencing link.

Ricketts says the person who showed coronavirus symptoms is getting tested for the virus and still awaiting results. He says his contact with the person, who he didn’t identify, was for business and not a social gathering.