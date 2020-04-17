Ricketts may take regional approach to lifting restrictions

LINCOLN, Neb. – Gov. Pete Ricketts says he may take a regional approach to lifting social distancing restrictions in Nebraska, similar to the way he tightened the rules to fight the coronavirus. Ricketts says he’ll follow a phased-in, “one step at a time” approach to avoid another flare-up of the virus. Nebraska’s statewide social distancing mandates are in place until at least April 30. His comments came after a meeting Thursday between U.S. governors and the White House, and the Trump administration’s rollout of recommendations to reopen the country.