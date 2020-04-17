LINCOLN, Neb. – Gov. Pete Ricketts says he may take a regional approach to lifting social distancing restrictions in Nebraska, similar to the way he tightened the rules to fight the coronavirus. Ricketts says he’ll follow a phased-in, “one step at a time” approach to avoid another flare-up of the virus. Nebraska’s statewide social distancing mandates are in place until at least April 30. His comments came after a meeting Thursday between U.S. governors and the White House, and the Trump administration’s rollout of recommendations to reopen the country.
Ricketts may take regional approach to lifting restrictions
(Photo and Video Courtesy NET Nebraska)
