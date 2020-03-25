class="post-template-default single single-post postid-450183 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Ricketts: Nebraskans coming from risky areas should isolate

BY AP | March 25, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. – Gov. Pete Ricketts is urging Nebraska residents to quarantine themselves for at least two weeks if they’ve recently traveled anyplace that has seen a big outbreak of the new coronavirus, including major U.S. cities.

Ricketts is issuing the new precaution as state officials try to keep the virus from spreading, but he says he won’t order any tougher restrictions than those already in place.

He says residents should quarantine themselves for 14 days after returning home from a hard-hit foreign country or cities such as Denver and Kansas City, which have issued stay-at-home orders.

