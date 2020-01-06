Ricketts picks taxes, flood recovery as top issues in 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will attempt to lower taxes for homeowners, farmers and military retirees this year while setting aside money to help the state recover from the historic 2019 floods.

The governor tells The Associated Press he’ll present lawmakers with a property tax package during the new legislative session that begins Wednesday. He says he’ll also continue pushing for one of his earlier priorities, a tax exemption for military retirees equal to half of their half of their benefit income.

Ricketts and lawmakers will have more revenue at their disposal this year, thanks to higher-than-expected tax collections over the last several months.