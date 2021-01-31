class="post-template-default single single-post postid-511757 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Ricketts pitches military retiree tax exemption to senators | KRVN Radio

Ricketts pitches military retiree tax exemption to senators

BY Associated Press | January 31, 2021
Ricketts pitches military retiree tax exemption to senators
Courtesy/Office of Governor Pete Ricketts.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Gov. Pete Ricketts has pitched his proposed tax exemption for military retirees to a legislative committee, saying it would help Nebraska compete for them when they start new careers.

The Republican governor’s measure would expand Nebraska’s current, 50% tax exemption on military retiree pay that was passed last year. The bill was introduced by Sen. Tom Brewer, of Gordon, who says he sees it as a workforce development issue.

Brewer, a veteran, says many military retirees use their highly specialized skill and security clearances to move on to high-paying civilian jobs that would benefit Nebraska.

