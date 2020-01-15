class="post-template-default single single-post postid-433676 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Ricketts proposes aid for flood-damaged Nebraska counties

BY Associated Press | January 15, 2020
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts delivers his 2020 State of the State address to Nebraska state senators Wednesday morning in the Nebraska Legislature (Courtesy NET Nebraska)

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has proposed nearly $60 million in state assistance to help the state recover from last year’s record floods.

That proposal includes a surprise $9.2 million boost for a dozen of Nebraska’s hardest-hit counties.

Ricketts unveiled the plan Wednesday during his annual State of the State address to lawmakers that lavished praise on the citizens and state officials who responded to the disaster.

Ricketts says the flood response was “Nebraska’s finest hour,” but the disaster put undue pressure on local governments. The governor also pledged to work with lawmakers on a plan to reduce property taxes.

