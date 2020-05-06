Ricketts Provides Midweek Update on State’s Response to COVID-19

Gov. Pete Ricketts provided his daily media briefing on Wednesday, and began with his standard opening remarks.

Ricketts also thanked the Nebraska National Guard for its versatile service to the state during the pandemic. Among other duties, the Guard has played a key role in packaging and distributing supplies to food banks, distributing personal protective equipment , and supporting the operation of mobile testing locations.

Major General Daryl L. Bohac, the Adjutant General of the Nebraska National Guard, joined the Governor for today’s press conference. He overviewed the various missions the National Guard has undertaken to aid the State’s coronavirus response.

Afterwards, the governor then fielded questions that had been submitted and from reporters in attendance.