Today Gov. Pete Ricketts provided an update on the latest updates regarding Nebraska’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Nebraska. Additionally, he proclaimed April Child Abuse Prevention Month in Nebraska and had Stephanie Beasley, the Director of Children and Family Services, talk about the importance of protecting young Nebraskans.

Below are individual video clips from today’s media briefing.

Ricketts then turned to the question and answer portion of his daily briefings: