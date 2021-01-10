Ricketts satisfied with vaccine rollout, urges patience

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says he’s reasonably satisfied with the state’s distribution of coronavirus vaccines despite a slowdown last month. But he’s urging residents to remain patient and expect some logistical delays.

Ricketts says the state has received an additional 40,000 doses in the last couple of days. It will take a few more days to get them distributed.

The state has distributed 133,896 doses so far. Nebraska saw two brief slowdowns in distribution around Christmas and after New Year’s Day. But the numbers increased sharply on Tuesday. Health officials administered 13,644 vaccines that day. That was up from 2,967 the previous day.