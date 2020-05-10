Ricketts says still too soon to know virus’ impact on budget

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska state officials says they’ll probably have to wait at least another few months to learn how much the coronavirus has cut into state revenue and the budget.

Gov. Pete Ricketts says state officials are starting to look at what they might need to do to continue providing state services.

State revenue came in higher than expected in March despite a surge in unemployment, but officials have warned that the monthly reports haven’t yet captured the damage done to the state economy caused by widespread layoffs and business cutbacks.

The April revenue report, expected next week, is likely to show a sharp downturn.