class="post-template-default single single-post postid-449481 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Ricketts to seek $58.6M for Nebraska’s response to virus | KRVN Radio

Ricketts to seek $58.6M for Nebraska’s response to virus

BY Associated Press | March 22, 2020
Home News Regional News
Ricketts to seek $58.6M for Nebraska’s response to virus
(Photo/ Video Courtesy NET Nebraska Feed)

Lincoln, Neb. —  Gov. Pete Ricketts is asking lawmakers for $58.6 million in emergency state funding to help pay for medical and cleaning supplies, tests, employee overtime and other expenses needed to respond to the new coronavirus pandemic as the number of Nebraska cases rises.

Ricketts presented the new budget request to legislators Friday afternoon. Lawmakers will return to the Capitol on Monday to consider the package.

Ricketts says the money would come from the state’s emergency fund, which is designed for budget crunches and one-time expenses.

His announcement comes as eightmore cases of COVID-10 were identified in Nebraska, including the first in Lincoln. The new total in Nebraska on Friday was 37.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments