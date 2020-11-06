Risk dial inches up in WCDHD region

North Platte, Neb. — The West Central District Health Department’s COVID-19 Risk Dial remained in the elevated risk level this week, after the score increased from 3.0 to 3.12. Increases in average daily hospitalizations and decreases in the availability of testing to all people were among factors that contributed to the risk dial moving. Nearly every risk factor on the dial has an averaged score of 4, except for the overall positivity rate (2), average daily hospitalization (3.5), ventilator availability (0), ICU availability (0) and average testing turn-around time. Total cases by county for the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2020.

WCDHD new cases by county:

Arthur-6

Hooker-26

Lincoln-1,404

Logan-15

McPherson-8

Thomas-19

WCDHD cases:

Active cases-861

Recovered cases-588

Total cases-1,478

Confirmed deaths-11

With community partnership, wearing a mask in public, social distancing, avoiding crowded places, avoiding close contact, and avoiding confined spaces, we can flatten the curve of

