Risk Dial Moves Farther in the Red “Pandemic” Level for Two Rivers Public Health District

KEARNEY –Two Rivers Public Health updated the weekly risk dial on Thursday, November 5. The level of risk has

elevated farther into the red “Pandemic” level. Many factors go into determining the level of risk each week. The following factors

contributed to this week’s determination:

Testing availability has expanded over the past week due to the addition of test appointments available to the public in

Gothenburg and Kearney at TestNebraska sites. Testing turnaround time has increased, but not significantly.

private hospitals, clinics and labs.

has increased, although prolonged hospitalizations are not seen currently.

The weekly positivity rates of tests are now consistently above the statewide average (see weekly report for details). Rates

continue to climb among seniors aged over 60.

including at long term care facilities.

increased infection rates among vulnerable age groups and populations.

The full weekly report can now be found online at www.trphd.org.