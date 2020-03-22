Road work on U-S 30, Maxwell to Brady begins Apr. 1

North Platte, Neb. — Work will begin April 1, weather permitting, on U-S Highway 30, Maxwell to Brady, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Paulsen, Inc., of Cozad, Neb. has the more than $6 million contract. Work includes grading, concrete repair, concrete overlay, asphalt milling, asphalt surfacing, and seeding. Traffic will be maintained with a 12-foot width restriction and lane closures for the duration of the project.

A future detour of U-S 30 is anticipated to begin June 1 and end October 16 for rural concrete overlay work. Further detour information will be provided prior to the detour. Anticipated completion is November 2020.

Motorists are urged to drive cautiously near construction zones and to expect delays.