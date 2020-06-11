Robert Henri Museum Opens For Season

The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is pleased to announce

that it has begun its regular summer season hours. This is being done with an abundance of caution and social distancing will be practiced. The museum encourages the use of masks for the safety of our volunteers and staff. The museum will not be accommodating large tour groups at least for the time being.

The museum will be featuring its major new exhibit entitled Through

My Own Language: Robert Henri and His Portraits, Paintings and Sketches. The newly installed exhibit, includes eleven of Henri’s paintings and portraits and many of the sketches that it owns including recent acquisitions and those loaned by its patrons.

The show includes interpretive components on Henri’s life and his students, and feature the most current knowledge about the artist. Major funding for the project has been provided by the Katherine

Wilson Foundation, the Ervin and Grace Burkholder Foundation, the

Kosman Foundation, the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation and the Union Pacific Foundation.

The organization is also pleased to announce that the museum will be featured in Nebraska Life magazine in the July-August issue. The museum has not been featured in this statewide publication for many years. Copies will be available in late June.

In addition, the museum is hosting a Nebraska Life Robert

Henri Issue magazine release party on Thursday, July 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. To reserve your spot, call (308) 784-4154 or

emailing rhenri@cozadtel.net . There will be no admission charge and will be limited to 100 attendees and whatever rules may be in place to deal with the pandemic.

The evening’s programs will include tours of the Henri home,

museum and gallery, light refreshments, commemorative Robert Henri Issue sales and gift shop specials.