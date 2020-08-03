Rock Creek Lake Road limited to local traffic at state rec area, hatchery

LINCOLN, Neb. — Access into Rock Creek Lake State Recreation Area and Rock Creek Hatchery in Dundy County are limited to local traffic only until further notice.

A rainfall flood event July 24 damaged Rock Creek Road access to both the hatchery and the recreation area, as well as roads within the park. Though Dundy County Roads Department and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission repaired those damages, water that was being held back by the county road access later washed under it, severely eroding both sides in areas.

Until floodwaters recede, Game and Parks staff and Dundy county roads staff cannot conduct a thorough assessment of the integrity of the roadway nor can they determine the cause of the floodwaters’ release.

“The safety of our employees, who must continue to care for the fish at our hatchery, as well as that of our staff and guests of the state recreation area remain our highest priority,” said Aric Riggins, Southwest region parks supervisor. “As soon as floodwaters recede, we will work quickly to restore public access.”

Rock Creek Lake, part of the Rock Creek State Recreation Area, also continues to have planned water releases for a rehabilitation project. The water level of the lake is at 25% capacity so access is hampered not only by damaged roads, but by low water levels, too.

Updates will be posted on OutdoorNebraska.org as they become available.