Rollback proposed for Michelle Obama school lunch guidelines

The Trump administration is taking another step toward dismantling Michelle Obama’s school nutrition guidelines, proposing a new rule that could lead to more pizza and fries and less fruit and a smaller variety of vegetables on school menus.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says the rule changes are needed to give schools more flexibility and reduce waste while still providing nutritious and appetizing meals. But Sam Kass, who served as executive director of Obama’s “Let’s Move” campaign to combat childhood obesity, called them “a shameless, embarrassing capitulation to lobbyists at the expense of American children and their well-being.”

The programs serve about 30 million students, most from low-income families.