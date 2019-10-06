Rollover crash near Paxton results in death

Paxton, Neb. — According to the North Platte Telegraph, the Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality rollover on Interstate 80 Saturday near the Lincoln County-Keith County line. Around 5 p.m., a vehicle lost control and rolled into a ditch, according to Cody Thomas, public relations director for Nebraska State Patrol. The driver of that vehicle was killed in the crash, and the passenger was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. A secondary crash also occurred in the traffic resulting from the first, Thomas said, and westbound I-80 lanes from Ogallala to Hershey were closed for about an hour. Scanner traffic indicated the closure was in part due to a helicopter transport needing to land. The names of those involved have not yet been released.